Timothée Chalamet becomes Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown trailer

While we might be on the verge of fatigue from biopics centred around music icons, there could be space for one more. A Complete Unknown has just got its first trailer, starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The trailer shows Dylan from his early days in music to how he handled fame and switched up his style over the years. The cast is pretty stacked, and it includes Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, and more.

There's even a Johnny Cash cameo towards the end, being revealed like an MCU crossover character. A Complete Unknown will release in theatres on the 25th of December, so perhaps cancel Christmas with the family if you want to see it day one. They'll care less if you tell them early, right?