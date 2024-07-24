Timothée Chalamet becomes Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown trailer

We've known for a while that Timothée Chalamet has been set to play music icon Bob Dylan in an upcoming biographical drama, and now we've been given our first glimpse at that very performance.

The movie is known as A Complete Unknown and is directed by James Mangold. Alongside Chalamet, we can expect Elle Fanning and Boyd Holbrook to make appearances, and as for the exact synopsis, you can find that below.

"Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN's (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts - his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation - culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965."

A Complete Unknown will debut in cinemas in December this year.