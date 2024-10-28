Timothée Chalamet appeared at a lookalike contest held in New York

HQ

Chances are, at some point in your life you've been told you look like a celebrity. Being a ginger man, anyone with my hair colour is apparently my twin, but I've never taken that one extra step beyond and tried to be a lookalike. Props to the people who assembled in New York City for a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest recently, as they put it all on the line to see who looked the most like the Dune and Wonka actor.

Timothée Chalamet himself caught wind of this event, and made an appearance at it, stunning the rest of the lookalikes. In the video below, caught by @itweetabttv, you see Chalamet reveal himself to the crowd, wearing the same outfit as the other lookalikes.

Part of me really hopes this is just another lookalike that was so good people thought it was the real Timothée Chalamet, but that would spoil the fun.

