Wonka

Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant are nutty in Wonka trailer

Well, that's definitely not Dune: Part Two...

It's easy to forget because Dune: Part Two seems to get all the attention, but that's not the only film Timothée Chalamet will have the lead in towards the end of the year. We'll see a very different side of him in December.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Wonka, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory spin-off where Timothée Chalamet plays the titular character and Hugh Grant is a...curious-looking Oompa Loompa, and it's safe to say we're in for a very goofy and light-hearted adventure on the 15th of December.

Wonka

