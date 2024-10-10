English
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Timon and Pumbaa star in the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Update

A new, shorter and cheaper Star Path is also available until November 27.

HQ

Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a new game update, with two new characters from the classic Disney film The Lion King, Timon and Pumbaa. The free update Getaway Jungle is out now, and while it reuses the exitsing The Lion King world, there are new missions to complete.

Meanwhile, the new Star Path takes a different turn, and the rewards of this season pass will allow us to create a musical stage, with guitars, keyboards, lights and special effects, as well as "rebellious clothing" inspired by Disney Villains, Disney Princess characters and rock music.

The premium path is a bit cheaper this time, as it will a reduced number of rewards. You only have until November 27 to claim them all, but the developers promiss more content releases later the year.

You can check all what's new for Disney Dreamlight Valley on the official blog post.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

