Timethetatman will now exclusively stream on YouTube Gaming

Yesterday, we reported on the latest major influencer to sign an exclusivity deal, tying them to a streaming service for the foreseeable future. That was Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, who is now exclusively streaming on YouTube. Now we can add that another major streamer is following suit, as Tim "Timthetatman" Betar is joining YouTube Gaming to exclusively stream on the platform.

Revealed in an announcement video, Timthetatman will host his first stream on the platform later today, September 2, leaving behind a Twitch following of over seven million fans, in favour of YouTube, where he currently has just over 3.8 million subscribers.

There is no mention as to how long Timthetatman will be tied to YouTube for, but the last exclusivity deal he signed was with Twitch in December 2019, which kept him on the platform for around 22 months.