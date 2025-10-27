TimeSplitters Rewind has finally gotten a release date

HQ

When the publisher giant Embracer ran out of money, the upcoming TimeSplitters reboot was one of the games that was hit hardest. Not only was it canceled, but sadly, the entire developer, Free Radical, had to close its doors for good.

However, we still have the fans as a small light in the darkness. And they can usually deliver incredible things, as long as the developers and publishers don't to throw a wrench in the works. One such project is TimeSplitters Rewind, which will be completely free to download and will not feature any microtransactions. The developers modestly write on the official website that it is "the largest free content video game ever" and list the following features:



28 Maps



Online and Offline Story Mode



50 Arcade Leagues



32 Challenges



91 Characters



41 Weapons



20 Arcade Game Modes



New Game Mode - Team Elimination



Updated Game Mode - Last Stand



Online and Offline Arcade w/Bots



10 Players Online



We've known about the project for quite a while, but now it finally seems to be time to release it, as the studio has started a countdown revealing that the premiere date is November 23. On the website linked above, you'll also find a short video clip with gameplay if you want to check out this thoroughly refreshed edition.