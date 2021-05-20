TimeSplitters is getting resurrected

You're watching Advertisements

After a pretty turbulent last few years that has seen the TimeSplitters series rumoured to return and then ultimately not, we now have official confirmation from Deep Silver that the iconic shooter will in fact be back and coming from a new Deep Silver development studio, the now reformed Free Radical Design.

Announced in a tweet, the statement reads, "You asked and we listened. We have been working on plans to bring the TimeSplitters franchise back to life, and are pleased to let you know that we are setting up a new Deep Silver Development Studio to do just that. Free Radical Design is reforming and will be headed up by industry and TimeSplitter veterans, Steve Ellis and David Doak.

This is an exciting first step in the process; development on a new game has not yet started and we will update you when we have more news to share."

Hopefully it won't be too long until we get to hear more about the game, as it's been far too long since we had a new TimeSplitters title. But, with development not being started just yet, we should also not hold our breath for any trailers or gameplay anytime soon.