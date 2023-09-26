Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream announced

While Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night are often still viewed as the kings of the Metroidvania subgenre, there are some really good alternatives available. One of them is Timespinner from Lunar Ray Games, released in 2018 after a very successful Kickstarter campaign.

Now the very same studio has announced the sequel, called Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream. If the first trailer and screenshots is anything to go by, it seems like we're getting more of what we already love with the franchise when we return to the fantasy world Surflynd with a soundtrack once again composed by Jeff Ball.

No formats besides PC has been confirmed, but it will be released for "consoles". The first game was released for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - so it's a fair chance that will be true for this title as well.