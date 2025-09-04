Times revealed for US Open semi-finals with Djokovic vs. Alcaraz and Sinner vs. Auger-Aliassime

HQ

US Open has informed of the times that the semi-finals of the US Open men's singles will start next Friday, September 5. It will be Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic, with one extra day of rest, and, after the results last night, Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The first semi-final that in the day, and arguably the most exciting one, suitably happens earlier: at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, Alcaraz will seek "revenge" after his losing his last two matches with Djokovic (at Australian Open quarter-finals and the Paris Olympic final). Meanwhile, Djokovic hopes to "mess everyone's plans" by denying a third consecutive Grand Slam final between Alcaraz and Sinner.

However, Sinner would have to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime. Which, given how strong Sinner is lately, seems unlikely. The Canadian player, world No. 27, defeated Alex de Miñaur in a grueling match with four sets and two tie-breaks, as he reached his second Grand Slam semi-finals, while Sinner defeated his friend Lorenzo Musetti without sweating.

US Open semi-finals (men's singles)



Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: 21:00 CEST 20:00 BST (Friday, September 5)



Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: 1:00 CEST , 00:00 BST (of Saturday)

