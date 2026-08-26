Times of the last Champions League play-off matches tonight including Lyon vs. Fenerbahçe

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The 2026/27 edition of the UEFA Champions League is about to start: September 8, 2026, will be the first day of the league phase, and the path of each team (all eight rivals in the league phase running until January) will be revealed on Thursday, August 27, in the draw.

Before that, the final Champions League play-offs will take place. Three teams qualified on Tuesday, after three of the two-legged final took place, with Bodø/Glimt, LASK and Sabah qualifying for the competition. Tonight, four other matches will take place, all of them at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST:



AEK Athens vs. Levski Sofia: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (aggregate 0-0)



Lyon vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (aggregate 1-1)



Viking FK vs. Dinamo Zagreb: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (aggregate 2-2)



NK Celje vs. Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (single match)



Between those eight teams, the Lyon vs. Fenerbahçe will likely attract more interest, being the two largest teams in this qualifying phase. Lyon has appeared 17 times in the competition, reaching the semi-finals in 2019/20, while the Turkish team has appeared six times in the main phase, including reaching the quarter-finals in 2007/08, playing for the las time in 2008/09.