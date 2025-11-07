Times for the F1 Brazil GP in Europe and the UK this weekend (including sprint race)

HQ

Formula 1 is nearing its end: only four races remain, with the Brazilian GP this weekend the last one before the final stretch of three Grand Prix in a row (Las Vegas on November 23, Qatar on November 30, and Abu Dhabi on December 7). Will the Brazil GP around the 4,309 km of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace bring more clarity for the McLaren boys, or will Max Verstappen make another leap in his pursuit?

Last time in Formula 1, Lando Norris surpassed his teammate Oscar Piastri by only one point, as the tension between the two drivers (and the fans that thin McLaren is favouriting Norris) grows. Verstappen, 26 points behind Norris, has the title in reach while his rivals are distracted, but cannot afford any missteps...

Thus, the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo promises to be as exciting, specially as Verstappen won the race in the last two editions. Here are the times for Brazil GP this weekend:



Sprint Race qualifying: Friday, Nov 7, 19:30 CET, 18:30 GMT



Sprint race: Saturday, Nov 8, 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Grand Prix qualifying: Saturday, Nov 8, 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT



Grand Prix (71 laps): Sunday, Nov 9, 18:00 CET, 17.00 GMT



How to watch Formula 1 Brazil GP

Will you be watching the Brazil Formula 1 GP? Here's a list of broadcasters of Formula 1 in European markets:



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

