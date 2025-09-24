Times confirmed for Alcaraz and Sinner's games in Japan and China, and there are good news

HQ

The times of the Round of 32 matches at China Open (men's singles) have been revealed. The tournament starts properly on Thursday, September 25. Meanwhile, the round of 32 matches of the Japan Open have already started today. These will be the settings for the next matches by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and despite the huge time differences between Europe and Asia, they have been given night times there, which means that they will be happen at more reasonable times in Europe.

In Tokyo, the first round of 32 games were played on Wednesday (Nuno Borges has already defeated Yosuke Watanuki, Matteo Berrettini defeated Jaume Munar, and Daniel Altmaier defeated seventh seed Denis Shapovalov.

The rest of round of 32 games will follow on Thursday during the early hours of the night, starting at 4:00 AM CET, 3:00 AM BST. The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastián Báez will be the last one to be played, starting not earlier than 10:15 CET, 9:15 (it will likely start later depending on the outcome of the rest of the matches) on Thursday, September 25.

In China, a similar case happens: Sinner's match against Croatian Marin Cilic has been scheduled the last of the Thursday's matches, not earlier than 13:00 CET, 12:00 BST, also on Thursday September 25.