Times and how to watch Women's Champions League matches this week

Women's Champions League continues this week, right after the first matchday that saw some outstanding thrashings in the first ever games for the league phase, that replaces the group stage as it takes the same format introduced last year in men's competition (but with less clubs, 18).

There's no time to rest, as Matchday 2 is played this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, ending a "double header" before the competition slows down for a month. Remember that the best four teams in the league qualify for quarter-finals, while teams ranked 5-12 will go to a play-off round, and teams below 13th will be eliminated.

Women's Champions League matchday 2

Wednesday, 15 October



OL Lyonnes vs St. Pölten (18:45)



Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg (18:45)



Roma vs Barcelona (21:00)



Chelsea vs Paris FC (21:00)



OH Leuven vs Twente (21:00)



Thursday, 16 October



Atleti vs Manchester United (18:45)



Bayern München vs Juventus (21:00)



Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)



Benfica vs Arsenal (21:00)



Women's Champions League key dates



Matchday 3: 11-12 November 2025



Matchday 4: 19-20 November 2025



Matchday 5: 9-10 December 2025



Matchday 6: 17 December 2025





Knockout phase play-offs: 11-12 / 18-19 February 2026



Quarter-finals: 24-25 March 2026 / 1-2 April 2026



Semi-finals: 25-26 April 2026 / 2-3 May 2026



Final: 22-24 May 2026 at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo



How to watch Women's Champions League

This year, the competition finds a new home in Disney+, which streams the UEFA competition worldwide, without additional cost, through the ESPN infrastructure. Some European countries also broadcast the competition in other channels, like:



Austria: ORF Sport+, ORF Online



Belgium: RTBF, VRT, Sporza, VRT Max



Czechia: Ceská Televize - CT Sport and CT Sport Plus



France: L'Équipe



Greece: Mega News



Norway: NRKTV, NRK 1, NRK 2



Netherlands: NOS, NPO Extra



Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play



Spain: Esports 3, 3Cat



Sweden: TV4



Türkiye: TRT



