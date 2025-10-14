Times and how to watch Women's Champions League matches this week
Matchday 2 continues right after the first week.
Women's Champions League continues this week, right after the first matchday that saw some outstanding thrashings in the first ever games for the league phase, that replaces the group stage as it takes the same format introduced last year in men's competition (but with less clubs, 18).
There's no time to rest, as Matchday 2 is played this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, ending a "double header" before the competition slows down for a month. Remember that the best four teams in the league qualify for quarter-finals, while teams ranked 5-12 will go to a play-off round, and teams below 13th will be eliminated.
Women's Champions League matchday 2
Wednesday, 15 October
- OL Lyonnes vs St. Pölten (18:45)
- Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg (18:45)
- Roma vs Barcelona (21:00)
- Chelsea vs Paris FC (21:00)
- OH Leuven vs Twente (21:00)
Thursday, 16 October
- Atleti vs Manchester United (18:45)
- Bayern München vs Juventus (21:00)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)
- Benfica vs Arsenal (21:00)
Women's Champions League key dates
- Matchday 3: 11-12 November 2025
- Matchday 4: 19-20 November 2025
- Matchday 5: 9-10 December 2025
- Matchday 6: 17 December 2025
- Knockout phase play-offs: 11-12 / 18-19 February 2026
- Quarter-finals: 24-25 March 2026 / 1-2 April 2026
- Semi-finals: 25-26 April 2026 / 2-3 May 2026
- Final: 22-24 May 2026 at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
How to watch Women's Champions League
This year, the competition finds a new home in Disney+, which streams the UEFA competition worldwide, without additional cost, through the ESPN infrastructure. Some European countries also broadcast the competition in other channels, like:
- Austria: ORF Sport+, ORF Online
- Belgium: RTBF, VRT, Sporza, VRT Max
- Czechia: Ceská Televize - CT Sport and CT Sport Plus
- France: L'Équipe
- Greece: Mega News
- Norway: NRKTV, NRK 1, NRK 2
- Netherlands: NOS, NPO Extra
- Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play
- Spain: Esports 3, 3Cat
- Sweden: TV4
- Türkiye: TRT
Asia