Times and how to watch the Champions League knockout play-offs games this week
UEFA Champions League begins the knockout stages this week.
UEFA Champions League knockout rounds start this week with the first leg of the knockout play-offs, the phase before round of 16, with teams including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan or Atlético de Madrid, forced to play this extra round after dropping the ball in the league phase.
There will be eight games, four on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, with the first day bringing a rematch of Real Madrid vs. Benfica, which only two weeks ago ended with one of the most remarkable moments in modern Champions League history, as Benfica earned qualification with a last-minute goal to Real Madrid by their goalkeeper.
Here are all the Champions League games you can watch this week, and which channels broadcast these matches across Europe
Champions League games this week
Tuesday, 17 February
- Galatasaray vs Juventus: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Monaco vs Paris: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Benfica vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, 18 February
- Qarabağ vs Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodø/Glimt vs Inter: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Olympiacos vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Second leg of the knockout round will be played next week, on February 24 and 25, followed by a draw on February 27, with round of 16 games scheduled for March 10/11 and March 17/18.
Where to watch UEFA Champions League live:
- Belgium: DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet
- Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport
- Czechia: TV Nova
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Finland: MTV Oy
- France: Canal+
- Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF
- Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo
- Hungary: RTL, Sport 1
- Iceland: Syn, Viaplay
- Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Norway: TV2 Norway
- Poland: Canal+
- Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN
- Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports, Virgin Media
- Spain: Movistar+
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Türkiye: TRT
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Amazon Prime, BBC