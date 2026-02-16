Times and how to watch the Champions League knockout play-offs games this week

HQ

UEFA Champions League knockout rounds start this week with the first leg of the knockout play-offs, the phase before round of 16, with teams including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan or Atlético de Madrid, forced to play this extra round after dropping the ball in the league phase.

There will be eight games, four on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, with the first day bringing a rematch of Real Madrid vs. Benfica, which only two weeks ago ended with one of the most remarkable moments in modern Champions League history, as Benfica earned qualification with a last-minute goal to Real Madrid by their goalkeeper.

Here are all the Champions League games you can watch this week, and which channels broadcast these matches across Europe

Champions League games this week

Tuesday, 17 February



Galatasaray vs Juventus: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Monaco vs Paris﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Benfica vs Real Madrid﻿﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, 18 February



Qarabağ vs Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid﻿﻿﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodø/Glimt vs Inter﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs Leverkusen﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg of the knockout round will be played next week, on February 24 and 25, followed by a draw on February 27, with round of 16 games scheduled for March 10/11 and March 17/18.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live:



Belgium: DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet



Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport



Czechia: TV Nova



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: MTV Oy



France: Canal+



Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF



Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo



Hungary: RTL, Sport 1



Iceland: Syn, Viaplay



Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV2 Norway



Poland: Canal+



Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN



Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports, Virgin Media



Spain: Movistar+



Sweden: Viaplay



Türkiye: TRT



United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Amazon Prime, BBC

