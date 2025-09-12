Times and how to watch men's and women's 100m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships

HQ

World Athletics Championships 2025 start tomorrow in Tokyo, with 27 track, road, field, and combined events between September 13-21, at the same venue familiar to many athletes, as it held the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Among all the events, few captures the attention of the public as the 100 metres, the shortest running distance, which really defines the fastest men and women in the planet.

Records on 100 meters will likely remain unbeaten (Usain Bolt holds the record in men's category since 2009, 9.58 seconds, and Florence Griffith-Joyner still holds it since 1988, 10.49 seconds. However, at World Championships, the current record in women's 100m is held by Sha¡Carri Richardson, 10.65, achieved in 2023.

Who will win this year? These are the expected times for 100m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships:

Men's 100m schedule

Favourites for men's 100m are reigning world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles (USA), Akani Simbine (South Africa) and Oblique Seville (Jamaica).



Preliminary Round: Saturday, 13 September - 11:23 in Tokyo



Heats: Saturday, 13 September - 13:35 CET, 12:35 BST



Semi-finals: Sunday, 14 September - 13:43 CET, 12:43 BST



Final: Sunday, 14 September - 15:20 CET, 14:20 BST



Women's 100m schedule

Favourite's include world champion and current world championship record holder Sha'Carri Richardson (USA), Olympic champion Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), Melissa Jefferson-Wodden (USA) and, for the final season, 38-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica).



Heats: Saturday 13 September - 11:55 CET, 10:55 BST



Semi-finals: Sunday 14 September -13:20 CET, 12:20 BST



Final: Sunday 14 September - 15:13 CEST, 14:13 BST



How to watch World Athletics Championships 2025

Fans in Europe subscribed to HBO Max can easily access all live coverage of athletics events with the sports package on HBO Max (5 euros per month) which gives access to EuroSports. In the UK, you can find TNT Sports.

Most public broadcasters across Europe will also show selected events. For example, RTVE.es and Teledeporte in Spain. You can find a complete guide for every country here.

Will you tune in for the World Athletics Championships between September 13-21?