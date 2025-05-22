English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Times and how to watch F1 Monaco GP live this weekend

This year, the Monaco Grand Prix comes with some changes to make it more exciting

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famous Formula 1 races. Certainly, it's one of the most beautiful circuits to look... but not particularly exciting, as the streets are too narrow for any action to happen. This year, with new changes forcing all drivers to stop twice and change tyres, it may be more entertaining, specially with how close the three leading drivers are to each other.

If you don't want to miss the action, here's when you can watch all parts of the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 taking place this weekend:

Times for Monaco Grand Prix


  • FP1: Friday, May 23 at 12:30 BST, 13:30 CEST

  • FP2: Friday, May 23 at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

  • FP3: Saturday, May 24 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST

  • Qualifying: Saturday, May 24 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST

  • Race: Sunday, May 25 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST

Where to watch Monaco GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.


  • Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports

  • Denmark: TV3/Viaplay

  • France: Canal+

  • Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL

  • Italy: Sky Italia

  • Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1

  • Portugal: DAZN

  • Spain: DAZN

  • United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

Times and how to watch F1 Monaco GP live this weekend

This post is tagged as:

SportsFormula 1


Loading next content