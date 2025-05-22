Times and how to watch F1 Monaco GP live this weekend

HQ

Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famous Formula 1 races. Certainly, it's one of the most beautiful circuits to look... but not particularly exciting, as the streets are too narrow for any action to happen. This year, with new changes forcing all drivers to stop twice and change tyres, it may be more entertaining, specially with how close the three leading drivers are to each other.

If you don't want to miss the action, here's when you can watch all parts of the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 taking place this weekend:

Times for Monaco Grand Prix



FP1: Friday, May 23 at 12:30 BST, 13:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, May 23 at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, May 24 at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, May 24 at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



Race: Sunday, May 25 at 14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST



Where to watch Monaco GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.