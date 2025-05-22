Times and how to watch F1 Monaco GP live this weekend

Dansk
Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famous Formula 1 races. Certainly, it's one of the most beautiful circuits to look... but not particularly exciting, as the streets are too narrow for any action to happen. This year, with new changes forcing all drivers to stop twice and change tyres, it may be more entertaining, specially with how close the three leading drivers are to each other.
If you don't want to miss the action, here's when you can watch all parts of the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 taking place this weekend:
Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.