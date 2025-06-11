Times and how to watch Canada Grand Prix in Formula 1 this weekend

HQ

Formula 1 leaves Europe for the next run of Grands Prix, starting this weekend in Canada. For European fans, this have some advantages, as the times to watch F1 are in the late afternoon-evening, a prime time event to see if Max Verstappen still has some chances to scratch McLaren's dominance with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

If you don't want to miss it, here are the times of the Canada Grand Prix this weekend, which will be perhaps the last time it takes place in June (starting next year, it will be moved up to reduce transport costs and emissions).

Times for F1 Canada Grand Prix



FP1: Friday, June 13 at 18:30 BST, 19:30 CEST



FP2: Friday, June 13 at 22:00 BST, 23:00 CEST



FP3: Saturday, June 14 at 17:30 BST, 18:30 CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, June 14 at 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST



Race: Sunday, June 15 at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST



Where to watch Canada GP live

Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels on most countries. Here's a list of official broadcasters of the Canada Grand Prix and the rest of the season. Here's a list of other broadcasters in Europe: