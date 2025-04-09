Times and dates for Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals

HQ

The semi-finalists for Europa League and Conference League will be decided in a little over a week. On Thursday, April 10 and Thursday, April 17, the quarter-final ties will happen, with the order and brackets being decided after the round of 16.

If you don't want to miss anything from all the quarter-finals, you can check here the times for every match and the order, with Frankfurt, Lazio, Athletic, and Manchester United having home advantage on the second leg.

Europa League

April 10 (first leg)



Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio (17:45 BST, 18:45 BST)



Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Rangers vs Athletic Club (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Lyon vs Manchester United (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



April 17 (second leg)



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Lazio vs Bodø/Glimt (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Athletic Club vs Rangers (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Manchester United vs Lyon (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Conference League

April 10 (first leg)



Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea (17:45 BST, 18:45 BST)



Real Betis vs Jagiellonia (21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK)



Celje vs Fiorentina (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



Djurgården vs SK Rapid (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



April 17 (second leg)



Jagiellonia vs Real Betis (17:45 BST, 18:45 BST)



Fiorentina vs Celje (17:45 BST, 18:45 BST)



Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)



SK Rapid vs Djurgården (20:00 BST, 21:00 BST)

