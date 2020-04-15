Cookies

Timelie

Timelie is a time-bending puzzle-game releasing this Spring

Urnique Studio is releasing its puzzle game Timelie this Spring in which the manipulation of time is a core mechanic.

Developed by Urnique Studio, Timelie will let you play as a young girl with time-controlling abilities trying to escape the strange and colourful world she is trapped in. Luckily, she's not alone but accompanied by a cat.

Both will have to help each other out through the many puzzles and against the enemies that they will encounter. Needless to say that her ability to erase your mistakes will come in handy!

As you can see, Timelie is a beautiful game set to release this Spring on Steam. Find some new images and a neat trailer below.

