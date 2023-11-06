Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford documentary to be released in December

It'll be arriving on the same day that Dial of Destiny makes its streaming debut.

It was just recently that we heard that the fifth film about Indiana Jones, also called The Dial of Destiny, will be able to be streamed via Disney+ on the 15th of December while the US will have access to the film already on the 1st.

As icing on the cake, Disney is also releasing a documentary about Harrison Ford, who is of course the man behind both Indiana Jones and Han Solo, as well as many, many more roles over a lifetime in front of the camera. Called Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford, the documentary tells the story of Ford's life before the limelight but also how everything changed when he met George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, as well as showcasing a lot of behind-the-scenes footage from his most iconic film sets.

A trailer from Lucasfilm shows Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy praising the actor's achievements and calling Harrison Ford "a once in a generation movie star".

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford will be released on Disney+ on December 15.

