Time-based tactical shooter Lemnis Gate is releasing August 3

Players can now pre-order the game and receive a 20% discount.

One of the most intriguing games that we got to take a closer look at during the PC Gaming Show was Lemnis Gate, a tactical shooter that is played out through a series of 25-second time loops. During these time loops, players take turns to complete objectives such as destroying the opposing teams resistors and they also must be wary of the present and past actions of their rival.

During the show, we received a new trailer for the game and we learned that it will be releasing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on August 3. Pre-orders for the game are now also open and players can receive a 20% discount and an exclusive skin if they purchase ahead of release. The game is also among the vast sea of titles mentioned at E3 to be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Ahead of E3, we were able to attend a hands-on event with the game where we sampled two of its modes: Seek & Destroy and Retrieve XM. You can take a look at our written impressions here or you can watch them in the video above.

