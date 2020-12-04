Time Trials have been revealed for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

You're watching Advertisements

After the N. Sane Trilogy exploded onto the scene in 2016, the orange marsupial has been everywhere, with a Crash Team Racing remake launching in 2019 and a new fourth installment falling just a couple of months ago. 2021 will also see another outing for the former PS1 mascot, as he is set to star in a mobile game titled Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! This project was revealed back in June, and we now have a few more details on its mechanics.

Gamespot has revealed that the game will feature Time Trials, and these look to function just as they did within the main series. Here you'll try to finish levels in the fastest time possible and you can spin special crates within the level to free time for a set amount of seconds. You will then be rewarded with a relic and these can be either sapphire, gold or platinum, depending on how quickly you make it through the level. Your best times can then be compared to the community's. With the title being an endless runner, relics in the stages will likely function similar to the Polar Pass stage, for example.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is set to launch on Android and iOS devices some time in 2021. Players can now pre-register for the game, and this unlocks an exclusive Blue Hyena skin when the game eventually makes its way into the wild.