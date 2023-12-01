Time to really know the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

HQ

If you are waiting for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we can highly recommend you to check out the recently launched title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as it sets the stage for the next game.

Another way to get up to par with the story is to watch the 10+ minutes long trailer showing of all you need to know about the upcoming campaign, including exactly way the new adventure takes place on Hawaii. The video also has English voices so we get to hear the cast, which includes celebrities like Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth premiers on January 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and the new video can be found below.