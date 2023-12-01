Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Time to really know the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

And we also get to hear the English cast for the first time.

If you are waiting for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we can highly recommend you to check out the recently launched title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as it sets the stage for the next game.

Another way to get up to par with the story is to watch the 10+ minutes long trailer showing of all you need to know about the upcoming campaign, including exactly way the new adventure takes place on Hawaii. The video also has English voices so we get to hear the cast, which includes celebrities like Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth premiers on January 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and the new video can be found below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

