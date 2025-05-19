Time to meet Kotaro Fuma from Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster

HQ

On Friday, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny makes a comeback in a remastered edition called Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster. The game was originally released a whopping 23 years ago, and with Onimusha: Way of the Sword coming next year, it seems Capcom is now keen to refresh our knowledge of the series.

We will of course review the adventure, but today we can offer a new trailer that lets us meet the leader of the Fuma clan. This young man, named Kotaro, is only 17 years old, but he has a lot of courage and useful ninja skills. In the game, he can become one of your allies if you treat him well, and as you can see in the trailer below, it will be worth doing just that.