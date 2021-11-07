Time to learn more Halo Infinite back story with new video series

HQ

343 Industries is doing something different with the Halo Infinite marketing and has decided to launch a new video series they called the "UNSC Archives". They are supposed to deliver short films that gives us a glimpse of the Halo universe, and the first episode called "Unspoken" has now been released.

It is live action, no gameplay and surprisingly well written as it reveals more about how the Spartan program got the superior shields from the Covenant. It turns out there's a pretty interesting story behind it, check it out for yourself below.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC and Xbox as two separate games. One main campaign adventure (included with Xbox Game Pass), and one multiplayer component that is free-to-play.