Time to go back to the farm: Stardew Valley 1.6 hits consoles today

HQ

The multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Stardew Valley releases today the long-awaited 1.6 version on consoles, following the release of the PC version a few months ago. Stardew Valley 1.6 includes new dialogues, events and even a new big summer event. An expansion work that has not been without its problems, and that made its creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, momentarily park the development of Haunted Chocolatier to support the team that is now in charge of the support and maintenance of Stardew Valley. And now that he has completed his work on fixing bugs in the port, he can return to the Haunted Chocolatier.

But back to Stardew Valley, this version on Xbox Series, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch hasn't arrived alone, as today sees the release of Stardew Valley version 1.6.9 on PC as well, and that version will also be what the console versions are updated to. This means that all platforms receive all fixes on the same day.

The patch notes for patch 1.6.9 in Stardew Valley are extensive, but are generally based on general bug fixes in the game, including some balance, localisation and UI fixes. You can check out the full list here.

Are you going to try Stardew Valley 1.6 on consoles? We most definitely will, and you'll be able to read our review of the new content here on Gamereactor very soon.