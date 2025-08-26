Time Takers is a battle royale inspired by the movie In Time

Time Takers, an upcoming battle royale from Mistil Games and NCsoft, is rather unique in its setup. Death might not be the end for you, as it'll subtract a certain amount of time from the minutes or seconds you have left to play. It's all about time, you see, which feels reminiscent of a certain 2011 action sci-fi movie.

Director Yongmin Jo wears his influences on his sleeve when speaking to us at Gamescom this year. "I was inspired by the movie In Time, the one with Justin Timberlake. I found it very interesting that survival is defined on how much time you gain and lose and all the mechanics from that," Jo said.

Jo also explained that a lot of what drew him to the film and making a game based on time was the idea of a "risk factor." As far as we know, you can't just transfer all your time to a teammate in some glorious sacrifice, but in Time Takers' Link system, there is a sense of that risk and reward, as if you stray too far from your teammates, you won't share in the time they find in the map.

Check out our full interview on Time Takers below for more details on the game's mechanics. Time Takers also has an upcoming playtest on Steam.

Note: Quotes have been slightly adjusted for interpretation purposes.