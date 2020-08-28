Time stops flowing in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, Bungie informed the Destiny 2 community about the imminent changes coming to the upcoming season 11, leaving many players stunned. The team had already stated on a previous occasion that some content from the continuously updated live service must be temporarily disabled so that the developers can continue to make functional innovations in the fourth year of Destiny 2 - while being able to balance new challenges.

What they initially talked about was that certain pieces of equipment are getting tied to something called the "Destiny Content Vault". The idea behind it was to prevent players from using special weapons and pieces of armour in the late game since these items are getting out-dated very quickly. In a long blog article, however, the studio suddenly talked about cutting off story missions, raids and multiplayer maps - even entire planets - and everything that is linked to them will disappear until Bungie unpacks and reprocesses the contents on special occasions.

As a result, free-to-play players will suffer in particular, as from November 10 onwards they will essentially find all of the game's story content removed. The overwhelming majority of the great PvE content Destiny 2 has produced over the past three years (and its rewards) will be gone or at least inaccessible to them. However, newer narrative add-on content can be purchased for a fee. All they are allowed to do is play a new tutorial and a few modes in PvP with generic equipment while looking at the cool stuff they will not be able to get themselves.

Yesterday evening, Bungie was back with a new trailer that highlights the new stasis element. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, players will get a new sub-class that will be available for all three character classes. A Warlock becomes a Shadebinder, Hunters are Revenants in stasis style, and Titans grow up to be Behemoths. More information about their new skills won't be available until next week, but you can already see the frosty result for yourself: