Time: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S among top 100 innovations in 2020

Among the 100 most significant innovations in 2020, there's no less than two consoles this year, as both Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 made the cut. To say that is the prestigious magazine Time, which every year draws up the ranking of the most innovative products released during the current year and the new Microsoft and Sony platforms are confirmed to be among these.

This is how Xbox Series S is described by editor Matthew Gault, who claims it is about to become the Netflix of video games:

"The tech giant's new video console is more than just a next-gen gaming device—it's the basis for what could become the Netflix of video games. The Series S's secret weapon is Game Pass: a subscription service where new hits like Halo Infinite will appear the same day as their traditional release. And those games will look even sharper—the Series S ($299) can run high-resolution games at 120 frames per second, a 100% increase over its predecessor, the Xbox One. What's more, because there is no disc drive, the Series S operates almost silently, making it all the easier to concentrate on the action.

PlayStation 5 is described as a revolutionary experience, according to Gault, who describes it as the following:

"Sony's new gaming console is all about small advancements that combine to create a revolutionary experience. At more than a foot tall and weighing in at just under 10 lb., the PlayStation 5 is among the largest video-game consoles ever made—Sony needed the room to support visually spectacular titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Games load almost instantaneously, thanks to a solid-state hard drive. The graphics processor is almost 10 times faster than that of the PS 4, which allows for beautiful visuals, and a new controller is full of haptic feedback sensors that add a new dimension to play. When a character walks on sand, players feel the grit in the controller; when Spider-Man grips a subway car, players feel the train's rumble. Add it up, and it just may be the most powerful video-game console we've ever seen"

Do you agree with Time's verdict?