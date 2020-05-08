Time paradox reveals gameplay of Prince of Persia Redemption

It's been almost ten years since Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands was released on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Many players then said goodbye to the series because, with the exception of a mobile game, Ubisoft has not released any major iterations of the magical adventure franchise. However, apparently the studio was working on one, as an old YouTube video showed us this week.

Yesterday, a gameplay video from 2012 was suddenly noticed on the web. In it, you can see advanced gameplay from a project called the Prince of Persia Redemption over here. The game shows a short-haired prince dealing with a formidable creature after fighting off some magical sand monsters. We see many well-known elements of the series, like wall-runs and usage of the dagger of time, but it is unclear to why this project never saw the light of day.

Now, of course, there are many more questions in our heads. How could the video not have been discovered for eight years and is there a connection to Ubisoft who just registered Prince of Persia 6 as the domain name for one of their websites earlier this week? The sand of the times will reveal the answers to us, once it feels like it.