Time is running out in the latest glimpse at Poppy Playtime's fifth chapter

HQ

Next week, the final chapter of Poppy Playtime will make its arrival, as Chapter 5, known as Broken Things, will be launching as soon as February 18 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store initially, with the console editions coming in the summer.

This is set to be a big moment for fans of the series as it will finally pit players against the terrifying Puppet Master, for a conclusive battle that will either end the nightmare or see you finally succumb to the darkness.

With the launch almost here, now developer MOB Entertainment has another trailer to share for the upcoming chapter, with this particularly giving a deeper taste of the gameplay that will be served up in full. We're told that the story will take us into The Prototype's domain to explore a new level of the Playtime facility where new and familiar threats make appearances. Naturally, to get past the challenges in your way, the GrabPack returns, now with added tools and functionality, to aid in overcoming the puzzles and threats in store.

You can see this new trailer below, and stay tuned for more on Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 - Broken Things, as we'll have plenty in store for readers come the launch week.