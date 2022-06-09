Time Flies makes the most of life as a little fly

HQ

If there is one thing that stands out in the games announced at Day of the Devs, it is innovation when it comes to presenting proposals that would be very difficult to see in big titles for the general public. That's how the world premiere of Time Flies came about, a small minimalist adventure where time passes... and yes, we are a fly.

These little insects don't have a very long lifespan, but here their life expectancy varies depending on your geographical location. Life expectancy is not the same in Central Africa or Japan, right? Well, here average in years is transformed into seconds, which will be the time we have with our fly to perform various vital tasks and have a complete existence.

"Learn an instrument, get rich, read a book, go on tour, find yourself, get drunk, make someone laugh or enter the world of art. And if you don't feel like pursuing your life goals, hang around, clean your wings and watch TV. Make the most of the time you have! Because we're all going to die."

With a simple aesthetic based on black and white drawings, we will have to explore the fly's environment flying (and avoiding infinite dangers) in a title whose message is clear even in the short space of its presentation: Life is short, savour it to the fullest.

Time Flies is coming sometime in 2023 to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.