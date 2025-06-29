Time Crisis returns - With AI light guns in a mini console via Kickstarter

HQ

Light gun games like Time Crisis were hugely popular back in the day, both in arcades and at home. But once sleek modern TVs replaced the old CRT screens, the classic light guns stopped working. To change that, Japanese company Tassei Denki has teamed up with Bandai Namco to develop a compact mini console with light guns, funded via Kickstarter.

The tiny console connects to your TV via HDMI or USB-C, and the guns come with self-calibrating AI that works regardless of screen type, size, or lighting conditions. They also include vibration feedback, but lack the classic slide mechanism - something purists might miss, but considering the price tag (12,500 Yen), it's an understandable trade-off.

The Kickstarter campaign has already hit its goal, and if you back it, you'll be guaranteed a copy of the full original Time Crisis game. Toss in a little extra cash and you can also get classics like Steel Gunner and Point Blank included.

So... does this tempt you? And which old-school light gun game is your all-time favorite?