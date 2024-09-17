Time Bandits has been canned by Apple TV+

HQ

Apple TV+ has clearly not been very happy with the performance of its family adventure series Time Bandits because despite the streamer generally giving shows and projects time to develop and flourish, this one has been axed after just one season.

The news comes from Deadline who adds that the "development is not entirely surprising." Even with the show receiving positive reviews, it failed to crack into the upper echelon of viewing charts, despite being noted to have performed quite well in the UK.

However, even if this is disappointing news, as Apple is supposedly looking to scale back spending on its streaming effort, Time Bandits may just be the first of many casualties as it continues to determine how and what is required to make a profitable streaming product.