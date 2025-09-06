Time and how to watch the US Open final (men's and women's singles)

HQ

US Open is set to finish in the most predictable win. In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner. Despite Novak Djokovic's efforts to still hold on a little longer in the elite, and Felix Auger-Aliassime commendable effort of beating Sinner in a set, the final will be again between Alcaraz and Sinner, World No. 1 and 2, a step or two above the competition.

After semi-finals on Friday, the final is set, and US Open confirmed the times: it will start at 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST on Sunday, September 7. That's 14:00 in local time in New York, a strange time to play the match, but convenient for European fans, specially in a match which, given the level of the two, could even go to four or five hours if they play four or five sets.

Women's singles final between Sabalenka and Anisimova

In the women's side, fans at New York will have a showdown between Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 1, but will be able to support their own Amanda Anisimova, a rising star in tennis (second Grand Slam final consecutive after Wimbledon), that defeated fan favourite Naomi Osaka in the semi-final.

The women's singles US Open final starts at 20:00 CET, 21:00 BST on Saturday, September 6.

How to watch US Open final

As with most of the ATP circuit, you can follow the US Open finals only on paid channels. Eurosport is the main channel for many European markets, that include:



Albania



Belgium



Bosnia-Herzegovina



Bulgaria



Croatia



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Denmark



Estonia



Finland



France



Georgia



Greece



Hungary



Iceland



Netherlands,



Norway



Poland



Portugal



Sweden



Switzerland



Turkey



Ukraine



Other channels include:

Austria: Puls4





Italy: Sky Sports



United Kingdom, Irelan: Sky Sports



Spain: Movistar

