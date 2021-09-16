HQ

Polish developer and publisher Mechanistry earlier announced, their interesting city-builder starred by beavers, Timberborn, has entered Early Access stage yesterday. The game is already available on GOG, Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game currently has a 10% off launch week discount, priced set at 24.99 USD. In Timberborn, humans no longer exist, you, as a beaver, will control one of two beaver factions and establish your own colony. By controlling the river, scavenging, creating your own settlement, etc, your goal is to survive and expand in a world hit by recurring, ever-harsher dry seasons.

"The two beaver factions play completely different but both make good use of Timberborn's unique take on the city-building genre - here, water engineering with dams and water physics dictates the success. As one would expect from a beaver game, the wood industry is a key player too but it's not just about sawmills and lodges - Timberborn colonies grow vertically, layer by layer, with platforms and bridges. Finally, there's the post-apocalyptic aspect with an underlying threat of deadly droughts that hit harder and harder, threatening to reclaim the beaver lands", says Bartlomiej Dawidow, Timberborn's lead designer.

If you're intrigued, more details can be found