Tim Schafer has written the "final line of dialog for Psychonauts 2"

We still don't have a release date for Psychonauts 2, which has been under development over at Double Fine at least since the announcement back in 2015. It is planned to launch this year, and this might actually happen as the Director and over-all awesome guy Tim Schafer now reveals on Twitter:

"Last week I wrote my final line of dialog for Psychonauts 2. I never remember to celebrate these things because there's always more work to do, but I want to say hey, that's cool. Now I should light a single cigarette like that guy in Misery and get my legs hobbled by Kathy Bates."

Hopefully this means that we actually can look forward to the release later this year. Confirmed formats are PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As Double Fine is owned by Microsoft since almost three years back, it will also be included for Xbox Game Pass from day 1 and is optimised for Xbox Series S/X (and hopefully PlayStation 5 as well).