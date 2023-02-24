Tim Schafer got the AIAS Hall of Fame Award for his impactful contributions to video games

HQ

We've already covered all the games that won awards during the DICE Awards yesterday (with Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök winning big), but we also want to highlight a certain legend. Tim Schafer was there as well to accept his AIAS Hall of Fame Award, which feels very well deserved.

For 34 years, this industry veteran has spoiled us with timeless classics like The Secret of Monkey Island, Grim Fandango and most recently Psychonauts 2 - so from the entire Gamereactor netword; congratulations!