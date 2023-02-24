Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Psychonauts 2

Tim Schafer got the AIAS Hall of Fame Award for his impactful contributions to video games

The Psychonauts designer and Double Fine founder was celebrated at the DICE Awards last night.

HQ

We've already covered all the games that won awards during the DICE Awards yesterday (with Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök winning big), but we also want to highlight a certain legend. Tim Schafer was there as well to accept his AIAS Hall of Fame Award, which feels very well deserved.

For 34 years, this industry veteran has spoiled us with timeless classics like The Secret of Monkey Island, Grim Fandango and most recently Psychonauts 2 - so from the entire Gamereactor netword; congratulations!

Psychonauts 2

