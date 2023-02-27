Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Psychonauts 2

Tim Schafer brought home something else besides a trophy last week

"I have mixed feelings about what I brought home from DICE. :/"

As we reported a few days ago, the ultra veteran, funny guy, brilliant mind and very creative developer Tim Schafer got a well deserved prize last week when he was awarded the the AIAS Hall of Fame Award for his impactful contributions to video games.

Well... it turns out this wasn't the only thing he brought home from the event. A day later Schafer suffered from "runny nose and anger" (his words!), and it turned out he caught covid-19.

Well.. fingers crossed he gets better soon so he can get back to doing amazing games to spoil us with, and a healthy remainder to stay at home if you are feeling ill - and wash those hands.

Psychonauts 2

