Tim Schafer brought home something else besides a trophy last week

As we reported a few days ago, the ultra veteran, funny guy, brilliant mind and very creative developer Tim Schafer got a well deserved prize last week when he was awarded the the AIAS Hall of Fame Award for his impactful contributions to video games.

Well... it turns out this wasn't the only thing he brought home from the event. A day later Schafer suffered from "runny nose and anger" (his words!), and it turned out he caught covid-19.

Well.. fingers crossed he gets better soon so he can get back to doing amazing games to spoil us with, and a healthy remainder to stay at home if you are feeling ill - and wash those hands.