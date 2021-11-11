Tim Schafer and Dinga Bakaba headline Fun & Serious 2021's list of speakers

HQ

After confirming its return to Bilbao in physical form (though some content will be streamed live) in a month's time, today we got to know some of the names that will take part in Fun & Serious Game Festival 2021.

With Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop being two of the most acclaimed releases this year, and potential contenders for the "Game of the Year" award, it will be great to hear more about the creative process behind them with the panels by Tim Schafer and Dinga Bakaba themselves. The former is a classic in both the industry and the event itself, as he got its Honour Award in 2015, and always has a lot to talk about after making us all smile and reflect with many different adventures at both LucasArts and Double Fine. The latter was appointed president at Arkane Lyon just a couple of days ago, and it's obviously great to learn about game design with one of the masterminds of Dishonored.

But F&S 2021 will also have an indie flavour to it, as usual, now with the presence of Luis Antonio (who became really prominent with the release of 12 Minutes), Decostructeam's Marina González (Gods Will Be Watching, The Red Strings Club, Essays on Empathy), or the developers of the beautiful and recent Eastward. Elina Roinioti will also represent Kickstarter Games in a growing, yet-to-be-completed speaker list.

Fun & Serious Game Festival 2021 will be held in Bilbao on December 10 and 11, and Gamereactor will again cover the event attentively.