Tim Roth only signed on for 2008's The Incredible Hulk to embarrass his kids at school

HQ

Tim Roth has become quite a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the British actor recently returned as Abomination, initially in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but more recently in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law too. This was a surprise to many fans considering the 14-year gap between Roth's debut as Abomination in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and his return, but also a huge surprise to Roth himself as he never saw a future for the character and the role.

This he confirmed in an interview with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar+) in relation to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, as Roth revealed that he simply took on The Incredible Hulk, and even Planet of the Apes, in an effort to embarrass his children when they were at school.

"[The Incredible Hulk] I did originally to make my kids embarrassed at school. I did a couple of movies like that. I did Planet of the Apes for that [reason] as well, just to literally to embarrass him at school."

As for why he decided to return as Abomination, Roth mentioned that "I liked Tatiana [Maslany]" and that it was "like a reunion" as he previously worked with Maslany's husband, Brendan Hines, in the past.

Needless to say, Roth doesn't seem hugely committed to the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so should we ever expect to see him back as Abomination? Roth has provided an answer to this query noting: "Yeah, just go. Be fun."

Would you like to see Roth back as Abomination?