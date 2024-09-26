Tim Roth has joined the Peaky Blinders movie cast

The Peaky Blinders film will arrive likely next year and with it featuring an absolutely stacked cast. On top of seeing Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, and a bunch of other returning family members and recurring stars, the film, which will also serve as a final, conclusive instalment into the long-running story, has added a variety of big names actors to its ranks too.

Previously, we were told about the additions of Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan. Now, it's been revealed that the Tin Star and The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Abomination himself, Tim Roth, has joined the Peaky Blinders film as well.

It's unclear what role Roth will take on here, but no doubt we'll know more soon as it was formerly claimed that the film will begin shooting this month.