Tim Robinson uncovers a sweeping conspiracy in The Chair Company

This October, actor Tim Robinson will be faced with the immense task of uncovering a conspiracy that no one else has any idea about. In the upcoming series The Chair Company, Robinson plays the role of William Ronald Trosper, who after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a deep-reaching conspiracy.

Coming from the same folk who created I Think You Should Leave, Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company is a series that is also executive produced by comedy veteran Adam McKay, and it also stars the talents of Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Philiips.

As for the premiere date for the show, it's set to debut on HBO Max (and likely on Sky for regions without that streaming platform) on October 13, for us in Europe, and will continue on a weekly basis until the finale on November 31.

Check out the trailer for The Chair Company below as well as its synopsis.

"After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."