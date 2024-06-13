Tim Meadows to play ARGUS agent Langston Fleury in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

We already knew that the filming of the second Peacemaker season is already in full swing, but it doesn't seem to have gotten too far yet and new people are still being added to the project.

One example of that comes from DC head James Gunn, who has confirmed via Threads that comedian and SNL legend Tim Meadows (Wayne's World 2, Mean Girls, Grown Ups) is set to join Peacemaker. Meadows will play ARGUS agent Langston Fleury.

Gunn also confirmed that he will direct three episodes of the new series himself, including the premiere, and that Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland) will direct episodes two and three.

We don't yet know when Peacemaker will actually return for season two, but it will most likely be in 2025.