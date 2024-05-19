Tim McGraw set to star in your dad's next favourite show

HQ

'Dad TV' is in full force again these days, with shows like Yellowstone and its spinoffs and Reacher being massively popular. Netflix is looking to get in on this trend by the looks of things by tapping 1883 star and country singer Tim McGraw to lead an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive bull riding.

The show is coming from creator, executive producer, and showrunner Brandon Camp, and is said to follow a fictional megastar champion (McGraw) as he faces life-or-death crossroads when taking on a young and upcoming superstar rider who challenges everything McGraw's character knows about the industry he's worked in for years.

The show will also by co-showrun by Taylor Elmore, with McGraw, Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan, and Joel Bergvall attached as executive producers too.

There is no word on when this show will arrive on the streamer, or likewise what it's actually title will be.