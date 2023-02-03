Tim Burton's Batman gets a modern day recut

HQ

In early 1989, Batman was still pretty much synonymous with the cheesy old Batman TV series from the 1960s, which ran constantly on TV as reruns. That summer, however, saw the premiere of Batman, created by Tim Burton, which forever changed the Dark Knight and superhero movies in general.

Batman was much darker, downright gothic, and had a whole new aesthetic for the previously generally blue-clad hero. It still stands the test of time and now DC themselves wants to illustrate that with a new trailer for the classic, where they've simply recut the movie in what they believe is a more modern way. They describe the video like this:

"In 1989, the world changed forever when the first modern superhero movie arrived. Tim Burton brought together Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Kim Basinger to create an instant classic. Hopefully this modern recut inspires you to view BATMAN (1989) in a fresh light."

Check out the video below, it actually does make us want to rewatch Batman. Also, let's not forget that Michael Keaton will return to his role as Batman in the upcoming film The Flash, which opens in June.