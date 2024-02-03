Tim Burton will direct a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

HQ

As reported by Deadline, acclaimed director Tim Burton is set to direct a new remake of the 1958 cult classic sci-fi film, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

The screenplay will be penned by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian are attached to the projected as Executive Producers.

This won't be the first reimagining released for the Warner Bros. film, as a low budget remake was made by HBO in 1993 and starred Daryl Hannah. This version struggled to attain cult status like the original and was met with pretty scathing reviews upon release.