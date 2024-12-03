Tim Burton is confident he'll work with Johnny Depp again

HQ

One of the most famous actor-director pairings in Hollywood was for a long time Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. The pair teamed up for a slate of projects, eight in total, including Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass, Sweeney Todd and Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, Sleepy Hollow, Ed Wood, and most recently Dark Shadows. That latter film debuted back in 2012, and since then the pair haven't worked together, in part no doubt due to the Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that frankly simply made both actors look bad in the public eye and led to very little else of substance.

But that trial was years ago now and Depp is beginning to appear in bigger projects again, including Terry Gilliam's next movie that shoots from January. So, when will Depp and Burton team up again?

Speaking at the Marrakech International Film Festival recently, as reported on by IndieWire, Burton noted that he and Depp will most likely combine once more in the future but doesn't know exactly when.

"Well, I'm sure there will be," said Burton. "I never feel like, oh, I'm going to use this and that actor. It usually has to be based on the project I'm working on. That's what film is all about. It's collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you."

Considering the pair don't tend to make sequels together, do you think they'll combine to extend the story of one of their former projects or instead develop something original once again? And how likely do you think it is that Helena Bonham-Carter also appears in it?