Tim Blake Nelson on Marvel criticism: "These films keep the art of cinema alive"

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola don't just have legend status in common; as we have reported many times, these Hollywood icons are also critical of the superhero trend, the genre's lack of creativity and whether these films are "killing" the art of cinema. However, actor Tim Blake Nelson, who plays The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World, countered this in an interview with The Wrap during this weekend's Comic-Con, saying the exact opposite:

"Marvel has become this phenomenon that's unprecedented in the history of cinema. These scores of movies with characters moving in and out of one another's storylines, coming together, going back apart, fighting against one another in a single universe: it's never happened before in movies.

When people attack these movies as, 'Well, it's not real cinema' or, 'It's the death of cinema,' I actually think it's keeping cinema alive, and I really mean that."

Considering what a monster hit Deadpool & Wolverine seem to have become worldwide, Nelson probably has a point, but do you agree?